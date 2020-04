Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:10 Hits: 4

The Democratic Republic of Congo will soon pass a milestone marking its success in the fight against Ebola. As Africa braces for COVID-19, one lesson from the DRC is that the best hope for defeating the coronavirus is not social distancing, but a vaccine that is distributed equitably.

