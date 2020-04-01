Medicare for All Support Surges to 9-Month High in New Poll After Coronavirus Exposes Horrors of Private Insurance

"How can it be that we spend 18% of our GDP on healthcare but still lack the beds, masks, ventilators, gowns, gloves, and test kits we need to adequately respond to this crisis?" asked Sen. Bernie Sanders.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015