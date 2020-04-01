The path to flipping the Senate—and ridding us of Mitch McConnell—starts in North Carolina

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

With the novel coronavirus pandemic bearing down on us and the nation in dire need of urgent congressional action, what did Sen. Mitch McConnell do? He sent the Senate home and went on vacation for a long weekend in Kentucky, accompanied by none other than Brett Kavanaugh.

While McConnell dallied—it took him five days to pass the House’s first coronavirus bill—the number of sick and dead grew, and our ability to flatten the all-important curve shrank. But McConnell doesn’t care: He was too busy swearing in another unqualified Trump judge.

That’s why we must have new leadership in the Senate as soon as possible, and we can start in North Carolina by electing Army veteran Cal Cunningham.

Please donate $3 now to help Cal Cunningham flip the Senate and boot Mitch McConnell!

Cunningham is gunning for Republican Thom Tillis, a slavish Trump sycophant and eager McConnell lackey who won his first term six years ago by a margin of just 1.6%. In swingy North Carolina, which will hold competitive races up and down the ballot this fall, he’s extremely vulnerable.

There’s a lot we could say about Tillis, but one story says it all. At a public appearance in 2015, the senator explained he had no use for public health regulations, summing up his beliefs in this instantly immortal gaffe:

"I don't have any problem with Starbucks if they choose to opt out of this policy, as long as they post a sign that says, 'We don't require our employees to wash their hands after leaving the restroom.'"

Is this the kind vile maniac we want in charge during the greatest health crisis in a century? We don’t need to answer that question.

What we do need to do is help Cunningham, a former state senator who supports expanding access to affordable health care, insuring everyone can earn a living wage, fighting climate change, passing common-sense gun safety regulations, reforming the criminal justice system, protecting the rights of LGBTQ people, and safeguarding women’s reproductive rights. He also wants to make voting easier, restore the Voting Rights Act, and end gerrymandering once and for all—and he isn’t taking a dime of corporate PAC money.

But you know very well that this platform of equity and opportunity makes Mitch McConnell’s blood boil. That’s why Republicans are going to spend tens of millions of dollars in dark money and gin up every lie they can in order to save Tillis. It’s going to be ugly and expensive.

And that’s where we come in. They have their Koch brothers, but we have people power. Don’t think that’s enough? Just look at how much GOP ass we—the grassroots—kicked in 2018. We can do it again.

If Democrats take back the White House this fall, we need to gain three seats to win control of the Senate, and North Carolina is one of our top targets. Few races will be more important than this one, and few candidates more worthy of your support. Republicans are literally killing us with their malfeasance. They must be stopped. Now is your chance.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1933165