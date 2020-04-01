With Hospitals Reaching Breaking Point, Pregnant People Face Additional Uncertainty During Pandemic

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 12:32 Hits: 5

New York hospitals cannot force pregnant people to give birth without a chosen support person. That’s what an executive order released by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday revealed. The order comes in response to a move by the NewYork-Presbyterian and the Mount Sinai hospital systems to bar partners from labor and delivery rooms, causing widespread outrage. But how are pregnant people coping with new hospital guidelines and uncertain conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic? We speak with freelance journalist Amy Littlefield, who focuses on the intersection of religion and healthcare, about what she is confronting now at the end of her pregnancy. Her piece for Insider is “I’m nine months pregnant, and I’m bringing my baby into a world I no longer understand. I have to remain hopeful anyway.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/4/1/amy_littlefield_pregnancy_during_coronavirus