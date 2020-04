Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 06:05 Hits: 4

RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has criticized the government of Tajikistan for obstructing the efforts of the broadcasters' journalists to cover the coronavirus pandemic in the Central Asian nation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/rfe-rl-criticizes-tajikistan-s-attempts-to-interfere-with-coronavirus-reporting/30521481.html