Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 01:54 Hits: 3

by Paula Larsson, University of Oxford Self-isolation. Quaratine. Lockdown. The outbreak of COVID-19 and its subsequent dissemination across the globe has left a shock wave of disbelief and confusion in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/how-the-language-of-disease-produces-hate-and-violence/