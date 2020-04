Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 06:03 Hits: 5

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the new coronavirus, the football club and a family source said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200401-former-marseille-boss-pape-diouf-dies-at-86-from-coronavirus