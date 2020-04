Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 07:12 Hits: 5

BERLIN (Reuters) - European scientists and technologists said on Wednesday they will launch a joint initiative to support the deployment of digital applications in the fight against coronavirus while complying with the region's tough privacy laws.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/01/europe-to-launch-coronavirus-contact-tracing-app-initiative