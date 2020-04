Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Wednesday (Apr 1) reported 61 new coronavirus cases, but said it was too early to assess if the lower number of cases this week meant the nationwide lockdown measures were working. The country was placed into a complete lockdown last Thursday, and a national emergency ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-cases-new-zealand-lockdown-coronavirus-12597454