Thousands of people push back as Trump continues his blatant disrespect of black women journalists

It was good to see #WeLoveYamiche trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump once again openly disrespected black female journalist Yamiche Alcindor, who is the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour. Thousands of people took to Twitter to show support as fellow journalists, viewers, friends, fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority members, activists, and politicians all stood in solidarity with Alcindor, who has remained calm and focused throughout it all.
More people are noticing what has become a pattern for Trump. Alcindor is not the first, nor will she be the last black woman attacked by Trump as long as the Racist-Sexist-in-Chief controls the nation’s bully pulpit.
No question about it—he is a bully.
Here’s a response from political analyst and campaign organizer Karine Jean-Pierre, who is Haitian-American; Alcindor’s parents are from Haiti.
Standup comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell weighed in.
As did an AKA sorority sister and fellow journalist Sophia A. Nelson.
Viewers also chimed in.
The Root’s Michael Harriot opined on the “why” of Trump’s behavior.
Alcindor was interviewed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe over a week ago and asked about Trump’s behavior towards her.
We already know that Trump loves to use the “nasty” word. Let’s not forget this 2018 Newsweek story: ”Donald Trump Attacked Six Black Women in Three Days: 'Nasty,' 'Loser,' 'Racist Question' and 'Stupid Question.'”
President Donald Trump, who defended himself against claims of racism just this week, has attacked six prominent black women in the three days since the midterm elections that resulted in Democrats taking House control from the Republicans.
Trump challenged the women's intelligence and in a degrading tone called one "nasty" and a "loser." He also said he was being asked a "racist question" and a "stupid question."
The women ranged from journalists to an election official, a politician and a former first lady.
The journalists were White House correspondents April Ryan and CNN reporter Abby Phillip. Trump has tried to silence Ryan ever since he took office.
Black women across the nation watch television and read the news. We see this, and we’ll see Donald Trump at the polls.
