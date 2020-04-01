Thousands of people push back as Trump continues his blatant disrespect of black women journalists

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 00:50 Hits: 3

It was good to see #WeLoveYamiche trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump once again openly disrespected black female journalist Yamiche Alcindor, who is the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour. Thousands of people took to Twitter to show support as fellow journalists, viewers, friends, fellow Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority members, activists, and politicians all stood in solidarity with Alcindor, who has remained calm and focused throughout it all.

More people are noticing what has become a pattern for Trump. Alcindor is not the first, nor will she be the last black woman attacked by Trump as long as the Racist-Sexist-in-Chief controls the nation’s bully pulpit.

No question about it—he is a bully.

Here’s a response from political analyst and campaign organizer Karine Jean-Pierre, who is Haitian-American; Alcindor’s parents are from Haiti.

Thank you @Yamiche for doing your job as a journalist by holding Donald Trump accountable and asking him questions that many Americans want answers to Ã¢Â�Â� helping to cut through the lies during this #coronavirus crisis. #WeLoveYamichepic.twitter.com/ZHY3sOFM1U March 30, 2020

Standup comedian and television host W. Kamau Bell weighed in.

Imagine how good a Black woman has to be to get the job of asking the president questions. Just think about how much better she has to be than everyone around her. Then imagine having to put up w/ this racist & misogynistic nonsense. @Yamiche is the best & deserves better. pic.twitter.com/9YJ0Nn2Koq March 29, 2020

As did an AKA sorority sister and fellow journalist Sophia A. Nelson.

She is my soror. My sister. My friend. You come for one of us Mr. President; You better come for all of us.#weloveYamiche#AKA1908#WeLoveYamichepic.twitter.com/pnOOR94ttG March 30, 2020

Viewers also chimed in.

IÃ¢Â�Â�m thrilled to see #WeLoveYamiche is trending. ThatÃ¢Â�Â�s because she is a great reporter who is strong, smart, and poised. pic.twitter.com/4SVzcOYZJl March 30, 2020

The Root’s Michael Harriot opined on the “why” of Trump’s behavior.

Of course @realDonaldTrump is threatened by @Yamiche. Every black grandmother who ever lived already said: Ã¢Â�Â�Tell the truth and shame the devil.Ã¢Â�Â� March 30, 2020

Alcindor was interviewed on MSNBC’s Morning Joe over a week ago and asked about Trump’s behavior towards her.

We already know that Trump loves to use the “nasty” word. Let’s not forget this 2018 Newsweek story: ”Donald Trump Attacked Six Black Women in Three Days: 'Nasty,' 'Loser,' 'Racist Question' and 'Stupid Question.'”

President Donald Trump, who defended himself against claims of racism just this week, has attacked six prominent black women in the three days since the midterm elections that resulted in Democrats taking House control from the Republicans. Trump challenged the women's intelligence and in a degrading tone called one "nasty" and a "loser." He also said he was being asked a "racist question" and a "stupid question." The women ranged from journalists to an election official, a politician and a former first lady.

The journalists were White House correspondents April Ryan and CNN reporter Abby Phillip. Trump has tried to silence Ryan ever since he took office.

Black women across the nation watch television and read the news. We see this, and we’ll see Donald Trump at the polls.

