Auntie Maxine takes Trump to the Twitter woodshed

When Trump tried to show off his “expertise” on Monday, he incorrectly told White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor that the population of Seoul Korea is 38 million. (It’s actually about 10 million.) Meanwhile, the fiercest black woman in the House, Maxine Waters of California—affectionately known as “Auntie Maxine”—unleashed a tweetstorm on Trump in her own inimitable style.

Waters pulled no punches. She never does. She called Trump an “incompetent idiot.”

I am not going to disagree with Auntie Maxine.

Her tweets speak for themselves.

Trump, stop congratulating yourself! YouÃ¢Â�Â�re a failure & you've mishandled this #COVID19 disaster! You're not knowledgeable & you donÃ¢Â�Â�t know more than experts & generals. Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth! March 30, 2020

Trump, weren't you taught at an early age that self congratulations are improper? When you're doing a good job, you will be commended. When you have to congratulate yourself it's b/c of incompetence & insecurity. No one values hubris. A lesson you should've learned long ago. March 30, 2020

Trump, since you destroyed the WH unit designed to plan for pandemics like #COVID19, you need to stop being duplicitous about the DPA & get more corps to develop masks, respirators, & everything needed to protect hospital workers trying to save lives. Get your act together! March 30, 2020

Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You've endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors - all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you're causing! March 30, 2020

Trump, Gov Whitmer, the governor you called "that woman", is what you think of ALL women, period! We women are all Ã¢Â�Â�that womanÃ¢Â�Â�! We are mothers & working professionals; we're doctors & lawyers; & we're elected officials, even governors, & you will show us the respect we deserve! March 30, 2020

The response from her constituents, fans, and supporters? Cheers of “Go Auntie!”

One day Auntie Maxine is gonna tell 45 to go to the rose garden, pick a switch, and she is gonna wear his ass out. I can't wait for that day. March 30, 2020

This is why he fear BW - not here for the BS. He surrounds himself with BW who are caricatures promoted through Faux News - he canÃ¢Â�Â�t stand in the room with a strong BW and @RepMaxineWaters been reading him from filth since the beginning March 31, 2020

Republicans, bots, trolls, and racists galore are pissed off and responding with their usual racist drivel. No matter. Auntie ain’t studying them. She is laser-focused on Trump and his failings.

