Second federal judge calls on ICE to release migrant kids amid public health crisis

In her ruling last weekend, Gee also ordered officials to turn over a progress report by April 10, and while she didn’t order the immediate release of thousands of kids from ORR custody “given current travel restrictions and the need to ensure that children are released to suitable sponsors, most often family members,” The New York Timesreported, that may very well change, again based on the federal government’s response.

Children should have been among the first released from custody amid this crisis, yet officials have kept thousands detained in facilities that advocates say are a breeding ground for disease. In the lawsuit heard by Boasberg, Rapid Defense Network, ALDEA—The People’s Justice Center, and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) said “The families are trapped and at risk of serious irreparable physical harm.”

The Trump administration’s own guidelines tell the public to avoid crowds, wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and to practice social distancing, but all of this has been impossible in migrant family jails like Berks County Residential Center in Pennsylvania, where advocates said officials refuse to fix broken soap dispensers and the only hand sanitizer in the facility in located in “areas that detainees are not permitted to access,” the lawsuit said.

As Amnesty International USA said, "Each day that a child is detained is a day that poses greater and greater risks.” The Los Angeles Timesreported that four children in ORR custody have tested positive, while “Eight ORR personnel or foster parents in five programs in New York, Washington and Texas have also ‘self-reported’ testing positive for COVID-19.” The numbers will only continue to grow until someone steps up—and it may have to be the judges.