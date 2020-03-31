When it comes to coronavirus, Republicans truly live in a bubble of Trump's making

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 18:25 Hits: 6

The percentage of voters who are "extremely concerned" about a local coronavirus outbreak has increased markedly in the past several weeks, but Republicans continue to be a remarkably insular demographic, with just 21% expressing extreme concern compared to 43% overall (including 65% of Democrats and 38% of independents).

The results from the most recent Civiqs survey conducted March 28-30 represented a roughly two-fold increase in extreme concern across party lines compared to the same question from the March 8-11 Civiqs survey. Self-identified Republicans' extreme concern moved from 7% to 21% in that 3-week period, Democrats’ moved from 33% to 65% and Independents’ moved from 17% to 38%. But Republican voters continue to have a completely different view of the epidemic, and notably are even less concerned about a local outbreak than frequent Fox News watchers, 26% of whom expressed extreme concern about an outbreak in their area.

Here's latest numbers on extreme concern broken down by party.

43% 65% 21% 38% 46% 39% 34% 28% 39% 37% 35% 34% 17% 6% 31% 18% 15% 20% 5% 1% 9% 6% 3% 7% 0 0 0 0 0 0

And here's the latest numbers on extreme concern among Fox News/MSNBC watchers.

43% 26% 33% 54% 34% 35% 38% 32% 17% 34% 21% 9% 5% 5% 7% 4% 0 0 0 0 TOTAL FREQUENT MSNBC WATCHER OCCASIONAL MSNBC NO MSNBC 43% 70% 58% 30% 34% 26% 33% 37% 17% 3% 8% 25% 5% 0% 1% 8% 0 1% 0% 0%

But what the Republican vs. Fox News numbers suggest is that Donald Trump hasn't needed the help of Fox to amplify disinformation about the epidemic to the GOP base. He's been plenty effective on his own. It harkens back to a CBS/YouGov survey from last week showing that, for Republicans, Trump is their No. 1 most trusted source for coronavirus information. Republicans trust Trump more than the CDC, religious leaders, or their own governor.

Republicans:

Trump 90% CDC 84% Friends/family 81% Religious leaders 71% Your governor 65% National media 13%

By comparison, just 14% of Democrats trust Trump. Democrats instead look to the CDC, their governor, and national medial for information, which of course provides a much more realistic worldview of the disease since Trump can't open his mouth without expelling lies and also changes his mind on course of action every couple days.

Democrats:

CDC 87% Your governor 75% National media 72% Friends/family 72% Religious leaders 44% Trump 14%

