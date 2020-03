Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 06:31 Hits: 6

Poland’s largest distributor of natural gas has announced it won a years-long energy-supply price dispute with Russia’s state-run Gazprom worth $1.5 billion at an international arbitration court in Sweden.

