Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 00:17 Hits: 5

Labor rights advocates on Monday urged the public to show support and solidarity with Amazon employees who walked off the job at a Staten Island warehouse following what the workers…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/amazon-and-whole-foods-workers-move-to-strike-against-unjust-and-unsafe-practices/