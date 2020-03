Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 00:38 Hits: 6

As the nation grapples with the coronavirus outbreak crisis, the Trump administration intends to further threaten public health and advance its attacks on environmental regulations with a new rule neutering…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-to-announce-his-most-disastrous-environmental-policy-so-far/