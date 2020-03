Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 15:35 Hits: 1

No leadership, no empathy — America does not deserve Donald Trump's poor crisis management. Nevertheless, the Americans just might re-elect him in November, says DW's Alexandra von Nahmen.

