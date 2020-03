Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 08:35 Hits: 10

Anti-Semitic authors will soon be compulsory reading in Hungarian schools, and history books will be rewritten to promote pride in the nation. Viktor Orban's controversial new school curriculum is drawing outrage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-school-curriculum-raises-eyebrows-in-orban-s-hungary/a-52964617?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf