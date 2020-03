Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 08:44 Hits: 9

The German chemical giant has agreed to settle a class action over charges that its Monsanto unit misled consumers about the safety of its weedkiller Roundup. It contains glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer.

