Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 02:44 Hits: 5

A US military hospital ship arrived to help beleaguered New York medical staff on Monday as the US registered 3,000 deaths, nearing China's toll of 3,300.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200331-new-york-gets-hospital-ship-as-emergency-rooms-fill-with-coronavirus-patients