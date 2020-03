Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 07:33 Hits: 9

France's drug safety agency warned on Monday of potentially serious side effects of treatments being tested against the new coronavirus after the deaths of three people possibly linked to self-medication.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200331-french-watchdog-warns-of-dangerous-side-effects-of-unproven-covid-19-coronavirus-treatments