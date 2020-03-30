As crisis continues, Trump tells state governors he 'hasn't heard anything about testing in weeks'

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 21:30 Hits: 7

Nothing to see here, just CBS News reporting on an audio recording of a call between Donald Trump and state governors in which Trump says, in response to requests for more testing kits, "I haven't heard anything about testing in weeks."

In weeks? Nobody has bothered to tell Donald Trump, theoretical president, "anything about testing" in weeks? During a nationwide emergency? One in which a lack of testing is the defining feature of both the early containment failures and the timing of when "social distancing" measures can be lifted? After Mike Pence promised “4 million” tests, a number that drifted off into parts unknown soon afterwards?

In weeks?

