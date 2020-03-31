Trump says quiet part out loud: 'You'd never have a Republican elected in this country again'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 01:00 Hits: 6

On Monday morning, Donald Trump spent the better part of an hour diligently working to make sure New York healthcare workers on the front line of COVID-19 got the supplies they are begging for before it is too late.

Just kidding! He spent the morning talking to his Fox friends live on-the-air to complain about the coverage he’s been getting and generally acting like the unqualified, incompetent narcissist running the country during a global crisis that he truly is, only a day after he publicly suggested New York healthcare professionals might be hoarding masks for their own personal reasons.

While there were plenty of hair-raising moments during his rambling morning session on Fox News, he did provide a quote that should be newsworthy. During a discussion about the $2 trillion stimulus package he just signed to slow the economic tsunami rolling across the country, he lamented the provisions Democrats tried to attach to the stimulus. What provision really irked him? Democrats insisted on provisions to safeguard voting, provide more polling locations, and/or move to mail-in voting like California and Colorado have quite successfully done in recent years. Makes sense in the middle of a global pandemic that is projected to kill 200,000 Americans, right?

According to Donald Trump, making sure people can vote is “crazy.” He then added that if we took these kinds of steps and provided adequate funding, “you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” He said the quiet part out loud.

Trump openly admitting if we made voting easier in America, Republicans wouldn't win elections Trump: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." pic.twitter.com/x5HmX6uogo March 30, 2020

While the stimulus package did include $400 million for voting protections, that is a far cry from the $2 billion experts say is needed in 2020. According to The New York Times, the $400 million was a settlement with Republicans who only offered $140 million of the $2 billion.

I mean, it is 2020, why can’t we all mail in our ballots at this point and skip the day off work, the long lines, finding a babysitter, and so on? The answer isn’t complicated. Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans nationwide and increasing the number of people who can vote likely means shrinking the Republican power grip on everything from the White House to your local school board. Heck, even independents outnumber Republicans these days.

And that, friends, is precisely why Donald Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to limit how many people vote. From creating voter ID laws to reducing the number of polling locations to refusing to allow people to vote by mail, it’s all meant to suppress the vote. It’s been very effective for Republicans in the past and for once in his life, Donald Trump might be right about the long odds of Republicans getting elected if we actually create a system wherein all the people can vote.

