Pelosi continuing to live in denial of reality of coronavirus, says business as usual for the House

This refusal to even consider allowing Congress to work from home from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is as irrational and idiotic as what you see coming from a lot of Republicans these days:

Pelosi dismisses remote voting in response to q on press conference. "Lets not waste too much time on something thats not going to happen," she said March 30, 2020

She’s said that there will have to be at least one more stimulus bill, but also says it’s unlikely to happen before April 20, when both the House and Senate are scheduled to come back. Which is three weeks from today, with the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths—and job losses—increasing exponentially. Meanwhile, another one of her members has put herself in quarantine since being forced to return to D.C. last Friday to pass the third coronavirus bill. Two Capitol Hill Police officers have been diagnosed with coronavirus. There is no reason in House rules or the constitution that says the Congress can’t remotely work in emergencies. It’s just stubbornness.

Not planning for the very real eventuality that she won’t be able to get a quorum in the House, that she or other members of leadership could become ill is foolish in the extreme. Irresponsible. Just nuts. She’s no more invincible than anyone else when it comes to this disease, but is more important to the nation than just about anyone else.

