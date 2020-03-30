The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We Need a Public Health New Deal: Neoliberal Austerity Private Healthcare Worsened U.S. Pandemic

It’s been described as the public health failure of the century. As the United States leads the world in coronavirus infections, a record number of Americans file for unemployment. Gasping for air, gasping for care; what does global health justice look like? We speak with two Yale professors who say decades of neoliberal austerity make it harder to fight the pandemic. They propose a New Deal for public health. Gregg Gonsalves is assistant professor in epidemiology of microbial diseases at Yale School of Public Health; Amy Kapczynski is professor of law at Yale Law School and co-founder of the Law and Political Economy blog. They are co-directors of the Global Health Justice Partnership.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/30/coronavirus_public_health

