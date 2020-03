Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 14:43 Hits: 4

The European Commission says it has reallocated more than 140 million euros ($154.4 million) to help Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

