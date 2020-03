Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 16:13 Hits: 4

Russia and Saudi Arabia are locked in an oil price war as global prices plummet owing to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Riyadh will now raise their oil exports to the highest levels ever.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-arabia-to-raise-oil-exports-to-record-high/a-52960469?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf