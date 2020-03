Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 16:29 Hits: 6

The president's calls for Brazilians to ignore isolation measures are pushing moderate fans to the other side. But further division may be what he needs to mobilize his most loyal supporters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bolsonaro-polarizes-brazil-with-lax-coronavirus-response/a-52959809?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf