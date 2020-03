Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 16:59 Hits: 5

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 1,408, according to figures released on Monday. This was a daily increase of 180, a smaller rise than the previous set of numbers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200330-uk-coronavirus-death-toll-surpasses-1-400-as-prince-charles-leaves-isolation