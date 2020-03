Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 17:23 Hits: 5

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland should consider postponing presidential elections scheduled for May 10 if health and safety conditions can't be guaranteed, Poland's President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

