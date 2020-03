Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 15:38 Hits: 4

The Gig Workers Collective is calling for a nation-wide walk out to pressure Instacart to provide workers with hazard pay and protective gear during the coronavirus outbreak. But amid mass layoffs in other industries, some shoppers aren't willing to sacrifice the hours.

