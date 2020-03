Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 14:22 Hits: 6

As US President Donald Trump desperately seeks to shift blame for his own inept leadership, China is laying the groundwork for global leadership in the post-COVID-19 era. Thanks to Trump, the US will almost certainly lose the great-power competition – and countless lives.

