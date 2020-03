Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 15:22 Hits: 6

The COVID-19 pandemic underlines the fact that we are all in this together: no country is immune from major global threats. And the same solidarity between countries and peoples is needed to address the even greater risk of climate change.

