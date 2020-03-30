COVID-19 Pandemic Shows That We Don't Need Return to Normalcy—We Need President Bernie Sanders

Moderate voters don’t necessarily want a President who takes unpopular positions. They want someone who can reassure Wall Street and stop this nightmare we are all living through. (Photo: Common Dreams / CC BY 3.0)
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015