Trump has the gall to insinuate that doctors and nurses want more masks so they can steal them

Just when you think the low-life tainting the White House with his spoor cannot sink any deeper, he reminds us there’s just no line he won’t cross. Donald J. Trump proves every single day that even a deadly crisis won’t alter his feculent M.O.

Whether it’s BSing the nation about what a fabulous job he’s done to protect Americans from the coronavirus, or claiming nobody could have known that a virus would behave in the way that he was advised this virus would behave if unchecked, or repeatedly delivering dangerous mixed messages undermining the doctors now advising him, or whining that some governors aren’t appreciative for all the stuff he claims to be doing for them, or personally attacking reporters who refuse to perform as his propaganda conduits, or letting it be known that he wants it to be his signature on the direct payment checks that Congress approved in the $2.1 trillion survival bill, Trump has made the crisis all about him. Except, of course, when it comes to taking responsibility for all the screw-ups.

I guess we should be glad he isn’t ordering those checks to be printed with his airbrushed image, captioned “Keep America Great—2020.”

In what has become a daily campaign rally, at the Friday coronavirus briefing Trump wallowed in self-appreciation for alleged achievements that "nobody could have imagined." But there was not a single word of praise or support or even basic sympathy for the health care workers who are risking their lives in great part because he failed miserably at the outset.

Once again, we got an example of the pathetic leadership so many of us have become numb to out of self-preservation.

But all this was nothing compared to his Sunday briefing suggestion that the media should look into why hospitals are seeking so many masks and insinuating that health care workers are stealing them.

“How do you go from 10 to 20, to 300,000—10 to 20,000 masks to 300,000—even though this is different? Something’s going on, and you ought to look into it, as reporters,” Trump said. “Where are the masks going—are they going out the back door? Somebody should probably look into that, because I just don’t see from a practical standpoint how that’s possible to go from that to that, and we have that happening in numerous places.”

That’s right, this hoax of a president, the nation’s faker-in-chief, who has failed to move whatever mountains it takes to get adequate quantities of personal protection equipment into the hands of the people who are risking their lives as they try to save others, has dared hint that they are requesting more masks than they need so they can steal them.

Trump just attacked the nurses putting their lives on the line Ã¢Â�Â� accusing them of a conspiracy to steal masks. Truly vile. Meet Kious Kelly, assistant nurse manager in NYC. He risked his life to provide care w/o proper protective gear (TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s fault). He just died of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pg24AqYoux March 29, 2020

Crooks often think everybody else is a crook. So it stands to reason that a guy who has so long engaged in fraud after fraud would assume that nurses and doctors might be sneaking masks out of the hospitals to sell them on the black market at a big mark-up. That is, after all, exactly what he would do given the chance.

