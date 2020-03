Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 19:19 Hits: 5

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered the "cessation of all movements" for two weeks in largest city Lagos and capital Abuja to stop the spread of coronavirus.

