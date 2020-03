Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 06:35 Hits: 5

A limited emergency-use authorization for two antimalarial drugs touted as game-changers by President Donald Trump has been issued by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat coronavirus patients.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200330-us-fda-gives-emergency-approval-of-anti-malaria-drugs-chloroquine-hydroxychloroquine-for-coronavirus