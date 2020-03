Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 02:48 Hits: 2

SINGAPORE: US-China ties were already “complicated” before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the blame game between them over the outbreak will not help "solve the problem sooner", particularly in a time when countries need to work together, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Lee was ...

