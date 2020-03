Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 06:40 Hits: 5

LONDON: A new version of a breathing aid that can help coronavirus patients has been developed in less than a week by a team involving Mercedes Formula One, and is being trialled at London hospitals. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices have been used in China and Italy to deliver ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-trials-new-breathing-aid-developed-by-mercedes-12589344