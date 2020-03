Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 06:49 Hits: 5

Hours after New Zealand imposed a nationwide lockdown to beat a coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to Facebook, livestreaming in a sweater from bed, to "check in" on citizens and tell them of the day's events.

