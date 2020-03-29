Trump spreads lies, attacks healthcare workers in unhinged pandemic press briefing

Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 22:45 Hits: 5

Donald Trump's daily pandemic campaign rallies have been the sources of countless lies and bizarre asides, but today's effort, moved to the Rose Garden in belated effort to more closely adhere to social distancing guidelines, is unhinged.

In stream of consciousness ramblings, Trump publicly suggested the continued shortage of masks in the nation's hospitals might be because healthcare workers are making off with them "out the back door"; accused, without evidence, hospitals of "hoarding" ventilators; repeated the lie that the U.S. military was out of ammunition, before he arrived; etc. He is lying about all of it, straight-up.

The man remains unfit, incompetent, and a direct danger to the public.

"How do you go from 10 to 20 to 30,000, to 300,000 -- even though this is different. Something is going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going?" -- Trump suggests that there is some sort of New York nurse conspiracy to steal masks pic.twitter.com/6vubm89vgQ March 29, 2020

In an effort to shift blame to Obama, Trump claims the federal shortage of medical gear he inherited is like his made up story about how the military was out of ammunition before he took office pic.twitter.com/lGMK8kbPaE March 29, 2020

In actual news, Trump also announced that the federal government would continue to advise social distancing through at least April 30, as recommended by top federal experts. after repeated earlier musings of re-opening businesses "by Easter.”

Trump, reframing the crisis, says he's now seen a study that shows 2.2 million people could've died if they did nothing, so "if we can hold that down to 100,000...maybe even less," it'd show they did a "good job." March 29, 2020

