Trump spreads lies, attacks healthcare workers in unhinged pandemic press briefing

Donald Trump's daily pandemic campaign rallies have been the sources of countless lies and bizarre asides, but today's effort, moved to the Rose Garden in belated effort to more closely adhere to social distancing guidelines, is unhinged.
In stream of consciousness ramblings, Trump publicly suggested the continued shortage of masks in the nation's hospitals might be because healthcare workers are making off with them "out the back door"; accused, without evidence, hospitals of "hoarding" ventilators; repeated the lie that the U.S. military was out of ammunition, before he arrived; etc. He is lying about all of it, straight-up.
The man remains unfit, incompetent, and a direct danger to the public.
In actual news, Trump also announced that the federal government would continue to advise social distancing through at least April 30, as recommended by top federal experts. after repeated earlier musings of re-opening businesses "by Easter.”
