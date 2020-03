Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 22:54 Hits: 5

Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has scheduled an extraordinary session for the afternoon of March 30 to adopt legislation that would protect the eastern European country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

