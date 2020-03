Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 20:12 Hits: 3

On March 16 six San Francisco Bay Area counties announced a “shelter in place” order—Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo. They were the first in the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/viral-photo-shows-massive-failure-of-floridas-piecemeal-coronavirus-response-as-state-hurdles-toward-huge-public-health-crisis/