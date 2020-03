Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 19:08 Hits: 6

Two key allies in Benny Gantz's coalition have accused him of surrendering to Netanyahu ''without a fight.'' But the former army chief defended his decision to join the Israeli prime minister in a unity government.

