Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 20:33 Hits: 7

Some Shi’ite pilgrims returning to Iraq from Syria have tested positive forcoronavirus, raising concern that such pilgrim travel could be a source for a larger spread of the disease around the country, a senior Iraqi official and health officials said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200329-iraqi-shi-ites-test-positive-for-coronavirus-after-pilgrimage-to-syria-officials-say