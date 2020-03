Category: World Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 06:31 Hits: 5

BADIRAGUATO, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday shook hands with the mother of the country's most infamous drug trafficker, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, during a visit to their hometown, long a stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel.

