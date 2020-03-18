It's Inadequate : Rep. Ro Khanna Says White House Stimulus Plan Helps Big Business, Not Workers

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 12:14 Hits: 0

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus at polling places, many Americans stayed home. Nearly one in five households have already experienced a layoff or a reduction in work due to the pandemic. Trump wants to inject more than $1 trillion into the economy and send a $1,000 check to everyone. This comes as the Senate is set to consider a multibillion-dollar package bill passed by the Democrat-led House Monday night that includes significantly weakened paid sick leave measures. We get response from California Congressmember Ro Khanna, who has also co-sponsored a bill for an emergency Earned Income Tax Credit that would give up to $6,000 to everyone who made less than $130,000 last year. His Bay Area district has been hit hard by the coronavirus, and about 7 million residents there have been told to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until April 7.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/3/18/ro_khanna_coronavirus_stimulus