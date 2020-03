Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 17:39 Hits: 3

The $1 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress passed won’t come close to making up for the damage caused by COVID-19 and the Trump administration’s lethal dawdling. We need the government…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/calculating-covid-19s-devastating-economic-impact-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-going-to-cost-us-5-trillion/