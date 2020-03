Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 17:54 Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN’s State of the Union to speak with host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning. With a growing number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/watch-speaker-pelosi-slam-trumps-coronavirus-response-as-the-president-fiddles-people-are-dying/