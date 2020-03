Category: World Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 16:21 Hits: 2

Britons may be subject to some form of lockdown measures for six months or longer, England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said on Sunday,warning the country faces a second wave of coronavirus if they are lifted too quickly.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200329-coronavirus-lockdown-could-last-six-months-or-more-warns-uk-chief-medical-officer